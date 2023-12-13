'The light has gone from our lives, the room has gone dark forever and the world a more empty place'.

The first pictures of a man who died after a stabbing in Toxteth have been released as his family pay tribute.

Liam Humphries, 28, from the Liverpool area, died in hospital following the stabbing at a block of flats at the corner of Upper Warwick Street and Hillaby Close on Sunday, December 10.

Liam's family have now paid tribute to the "most caring, loving beautiful soul."

Liam Humphries, aged 28 when he died

A statement released on behalf of the family by Merseyside Police said: "Our Teddy bear Liam died on 10th December. "He was the most caring, loving beautiful soul. The light has gone from our lives, the room has gone dark forever and the world a more empty place. There is no light left for us. As a family we are devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Liam. He was amazing and so, so loved and will be forever missed."

Merseyside Police received reports that two men and one woman had sustained stab and slash wounds during an incident inside a communal area of a block of flats at the corner of Upper Warwick Street and Hillaby Close, at around 1pm on Sunday.

A man in his 30s remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

A woman, also in her 30s, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.