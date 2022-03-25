Joe Wicks was taking in the ‘beautiful’ city after talking to fans and signing his new book Feel Good Food.

Joe Wicks.

Fitness fans joined The Body Coach Joe Wicks this morning for a brisk 5k walk around Liverpool’s docks.

Joe was in Liverpool talking about his new book, Feel Good Food, with over 100 recipes which he hopes will get the nation ‘eating healthily and happily’.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He spoke to fans at Oh Me Oh My, in West Africa House on Thursday evening then took to Instagram to speak about his love for Liverpool and asked Liverpudlians to join at 8am outside the Royal Liver Building for some exercise in the morning sun.

“Beautiful city, the setting is spectacular,” he said.

Joe Wicks in Liverpool. Image: @thebodycoach/instagram

Joe’s trip to Liverpool got even more interesting when he was invited on board the HMS Queen Elizabeth, the biggest British warship ever built, which is currently docked at the City of Liverpool Cruise Terminal.

He said: “I feel like I’m in a James Bond movie or something, this cost £3 billion.”

Joe was pictured in the captain’s chair and was filmed sprinting up the nearly 300m-long deck where fighter jets take off.

The fitness coach won the hearts of the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic when he started free classes PE with Joe on YouTube.

He raised over half a million pounds for the NHS and was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list.