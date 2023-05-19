Register
Two schoolboys charged following violent disorder outside Knowsley asylum seeker hotel

A 13 and 14-year-old were charged.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 19th May 2023, 10:36 BST

Five people, including two schoolboys, have been charged after a peaceful protest in Knowsley became violent.

At around 6.30pm on Friday February 10, violence erupted near the Suites Hotel in Knowsley and missiles including lit fireworks were thrown at officers.

A police officer and two members of the public received slight injuries during the incident, and more than £83,000 worth of damage was caused to police vehicles.

Yesterday morning (Thursday May 18) six warrants were executed as part an ongoing operation to prevent further incidents of disorder and crime where seven people were arrested.

Arrests:

  • Warren Cullen, aged 20 of James Holt Avenue, Westvale in Kirkby was later charged with violent disorder and two counts of possession of Class B drugs.
  • Liam Jones, aged 25 of Birkin Close in Kirkby, Harry Boynton, aged 19 and two teenage boys aged 13 and 14 from Kirkby were all charged with violent disorder.

All five have been conditionally bailed and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday June 20.

