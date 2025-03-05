A five-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car.

At around 3.30pm on Tuesday (March 4), Merseyside Police received reports that a five-year-old girl had been hit by a black Nissan car on Clock Face Road, at the junction of Leach Lane, near Willow Tree Primary School in St Helens. The girl sustained serious injuries which are not life threatening and is in hospital receiving treatment.

The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police officers with their enquiries. An investigation is underway, and Merseyside Police are now appealling to anyone with information to get in touch.

Clock Face Road, at the junction of Leach Lane, in St Helens. | Google Street View

Inspector of Roads Policing, Ian Cowell said: “ We are appealing to people who saw the collision on Clock Face Road, at the junction of Leach Lane, to please get in touch so we can understand what happened.

“This collision took place at busy time when parents would have been picking up their child from school. In addition, I would ask homeowners and motorists passing by to check their CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage to see if the incident was captured on it.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam can call 0151 777 8175 with reference 25000184503.You can also contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or pass information via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.