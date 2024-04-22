Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Operations have resumed at Liverpool John Lennon Airport after flights were suspended and cancelled due to a power failure. The outage lasted from around 1.50pm until around 3.10pm on Monday afternoon. In a statement, a spokesperson for the airport explained: “Unfortunately, a power failure is impacting Air Traffic Control and aircraft operations are temporarily suspended. Passengers, or those meeting flights, should contact their airline for the latest flight information. Engineers are working to resolve this as soon as possible, with updates to follow.”

Some flights headed for Liverpool were diverted to Manchester Airport, including an easyJet flight from Jersey (EZY 528) which is reported to have landed at around 13.30, while others were cancelled.

According to Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s arrivals schedule, an easyJet (EZY 3492) flight from Enfidha-Hammamet International Airport, which was set to land in Liverpool at 13.50, was cancelled.

In an update just after 3.10pm, a spokesperson for the airport said: “Our engineers have resolved the earlier Air Traffic Control power issue, and aircraft operations have now resumed. There may be delays to your flight, please consult your airline for any further updates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Passengers have reported long waits on grounded planes, with one X user stating: “I’m still sat on a plane on the tarmac. Been nearly three hours now.”