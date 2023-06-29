The UK’s biggest indoor adventure park group has set its sights on Liverpool as the next location for its newest opening.

Flip Out, which also has a venue in Aintree, is poised to open in the Clayton Square Shopping centre next month, with a brand new attraction.

Flip Out Liverpool will offer families across the city a range of fun-packed experiences including The Floor is Fire. The Liverpool adventure park will be the first one in the UK to offer this activity, which is inspired by the smash-hit Netflix series, the Floor is Lava.

The Floor is Fire will pit families and friends against each other, as they navigate an obstacle course, clambering on top of and moving between objects above the “lava” with the goal of reaching the exit without falling in.

Other attractions and activities:

The Floor is Fire

Laser Quest

Interactive Football

Bumper Cars

Roller Rink

Soft Play

There will also be a Flip Out Diner serving up pizza, burgers and hot dogs while mums and dads will be pleased to hear that Costa coffee will be available for hot drinks.

Rich Beese, co-owner of Flip Out, said: “We are so excited to be bringing the fun-filled, adrenaline-pumping Flip Out experience to Liverpool. We can’t wait to open the doors at the end of July and start welcoming families and friends from Liverpool to enjoy all of the Flip Out activities. From bumper cars to the Floor is Fire, the range of activities will provide kids of all ages with hours of fun - and we open just in time for the summer holidays!”