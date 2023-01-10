The region has seen fewer people in at-risk groups get the vaccine.

Uptake of the flu vaccine has fallen across at-risk groups this year, amid an outbreak threatening to overwhelm the NHS.

In England, only one third of pregnant women have had their flu jab so far this winter, the lowest figure in at least a decade, analysis of official figures shows.

The number of toddlers, elderly people and vulnerable adults vaccinated against flu are all lower than a year ago.

About 69,000 fewer two and three-year-olds have been vaccinated against flu so far this season, when compared with the same point the year before. This is despite hospital admissions reaching their highest level in a decade, as well as evidence that the children’s flu vaccine also protects against Strep A infections.

Merseyside flu vaccine uptake

Data by the UK Health Security Agency shows a fall in flu vaccinations across the entire region.

In Liverpool, all at-risk groups eligible for the flu jab have seen a drop in uptake, compared to last year. At the end of November 2022, 21.5% of pregnant women had received the jab, compared with 28.5% the same time in 2021.

The percentage of over 65 year olds to receive the vaccine dropped from 77.3% to 69.4% and only 19.7% of two and three year olds were vaccinated, compared to 28.1% in 2021.

Knowsley also saw a drop, with the percentage of pregnant women who received the jab falling from 30.2% to 23%.

The percentage of over 65 year olds to receive the vaccine dropped from 76.1% to 67.7% and only 19.2% of two and three year olds were vaccinated, compared to 22.5% the year prior.

In Sefton 76.4% of 65 year olds were vaccinated at the end of 2022, falling from 82.8% in 2021. The percentage of pregnant women to receive the jab fell from 37.3% to 29.6% and 23.8% of two to three years received the vaccine, compared to 34.4% the year prior.

St Helens saw 74.1% of 65 year olds vaccinated, compared to 82.1% in 2021. Only only 23.8% of two and three year olds were vaccinated, compared to 34.6% the year prior and 27.2% of pregnant women received the jacb, 10.2% lower than the year prior.

What has been said?

NHS director of vaccinations and screening, Steve Russell, said it was “heart-breaking to hear the stories of those who have been hospitalised with flu” and urged more people to come forward for the vaccine.

