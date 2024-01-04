Blackstock Market: Eight food and drink vendors confirmed for Liverpool's huge new entertainment venue
The new street food market will will be home to the iconic Hot Water Comedy Club as well as popular food vendors, including Desserts by Dre.
A brand-new 60,000 sq ft venue is set to open its doors, with a huge food and drink market featuring top vendors.
Planning permission was granted in 2022 to turn a derelict warehouse on Blackstock Street into a buzzing new venue with a food court, comedy club, multiple bars and live sports.
Self-described as a 'venue like no other', Blackstock Market will be Liverpool's biggest multi purpose venue and will be home to the Hot Water Comedy Club as well as popular food and drink traders.
The brothers behind the Hot Water Comedy Club are expected to open the venue in January 2024, and so far, eight eateries have been announced.
Food vendors at Blackstock Market
- Burgerism on Bold Street closed down earlier this year, but will relaunch at Blackstock Market, offering its legendary burgers.
- KO Grill joins the line up with proper Pakistani scran.
- Penny Lane's Desserts by Dre will offer delicious sweet treats, bringing the popular cake store to the city centre.
- Laros will provide its authentic Greek food, including loaded fries and gyros.
- Monkeyboard Coffee will provide with single-origin coffee from around the world.
- Paulie's Pizzeria will launch at Blackstock Market with fresh pizza.
- Chinatown's North Garden has been serving Liverpool for thirty years and will offer authentic Chinese food.
- Patterson's will serve up its iconic chicken dishes.