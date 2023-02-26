Three men scaled the famous stadium after they became frustrated that they were unable to buy tickets for the game.

A group of football fans were arrested after they climbed onto the roof of Anfield Stadium to watch Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday (February 21).

Kain Hogg, 23, and his two friends, scaled the famous stadium after they became frustrated that they were unable to buy tickets for the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently undergoing redevelopment work, the trio snuck in to Anfield through the connecting construction site and crossed some scaffolding and climbed a ladder to the roof of the stadium.

Wearing high vis jackets to look like staff, they watched two thirds of the match before they were caught by stewards and arrested by Merseyside Police.

They are due to appear in court next month charged with ticket evasion, entering enclosed premises and obtaining services dishonestly by being there.

Kain, originally from Kendal, Cumbia, said: “Tickets were sold out so the roof was our only option. We’re very sorry to Liverpool FC and to the police that had to deal with the situation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “When we were forced to come down we were surrounded by about 30 policemen and we spent 20 hours in a cell before being charged.

“We didn’t mean to upset anyone, we just wanted to watch our team play football in the Champion’s League.”

The group will appear at Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts on March 27.

Merseyside Police and Liverpool Football Club approached by SWNS for comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement