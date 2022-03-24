Merseyside police have arrested a second teenager after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in a Formby church graveyard on March 8.
An 18-year-old man from Kirkby was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He has been taken into custody by police for questioning.
Another man, Sonny Collins, 18, of Maple Close, Seaforth was previously charged with robbery, possession of a bladed article and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).
The victim, who was attacked in the grounds of Our Lady of Compassion church on School Lane at around 4.55pm, was taken to hospital but has now been discharged.
Enquiries are ongoing and and anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000164322.