Local residents have described being ‘shocked and saddened’ by the attack that put the victim in hospital.

Merseyside police have arrested a second teenager after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in a Formby church graveyard on March 8.

An 18-year-old man from Kirkby was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been taken into custody by police for questioning.

The stabbing took place in the graveyard of Our Lady of Compassion Church, School Lane, Formby.

Another man, Sonny Collins, 18, of Maple Close, Seaforth was previously charged with robbery, possession of a bladed article and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

The victim, who was attacked in the grounds of Our Lady of Compassion church on School Lane at around 4.55pm, was taken to hospital but has now been discharged.