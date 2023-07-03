The Mount Pleasant venue has stood vacant for a number of years but could relaunch later this year.

Fresh plans have been drawn up that could bring an ‘iconic’ Liverpool superclub back to life, after being left to rot.

Club 051 on Mount Pleasant has stood vacant for a number of years, after closing its doors in 2005, and housing various other businesses. Purpose-built in 1991 as an industrial dance club to rival Manchester’s Hacienda, the venue holds fond memories for people across Liverpool, who spent the nineties and early noughties dancing the night away.

After being stripped down in 2016, it has become a target for anti-social behaviour and vandalism, with two major fires hitting the once popular premises. Now, in a bid to bring club nights back to the landmark location, a premises licence application has been launched with Liverpool Council.

The proposals are part of an ambitious plan set in motion by city DJ Lee Butler, who has been active on social media about his desire to see events return to the once popular haunt of the 1990s. On Twitter, Lee – who was a resident DJ at the venue for almost ten years - wrote how it was “upsetting to see one of Liverpool’s last standing real iconic nightclubs wasting away.”

He said his dream was to “get the place in shape for some big nights” including live music, comedy and boxing shows. Lee added: “Imagine being able to book your own private party/function/birthday even a wedding reception on the VIP balcony at Club 051 for a few hundred people with DJs, private bar and toilets. I have no idea if this whole thing is even possible as the place is in a terrible state.”

Club 051. Image: Club 051 via Facebook

Proposals: As part of attempts to get 051 raving again, an application has been made for a premises licence to be granted. Under the fresh proposals, subject to the city council signing off, 051 would open from 9am to 4.30am daily, with alcohol to be supplied from 11am to 4am.

Staging of events like films, live music and boxing – as Lee Butler proposed – could be put on from 9am to 4am. An application has also been made for “non standard timings for activities and opening hours” which would occur on no more than 12 occasions per year.

On the club’s Facebook page, Mr Butler said the venue could reopen on September 23 2023, with an over 30s event - subject to the license being granted.

Comments on the application can be made through Liverpool Council’s website until July 27, after which it will be decided by the authority’s licensing department.