Former Bishop of Liverpool discusses Hillsborough Law with families

Dominic Raab has said he is sorry for the ‘pain and suffering’ caused by the government’s failure to respond more quickly.

The former Bishop of Liverpool has met with the loved-ones of those killed in the Hillsborough disaster to discuss a law aimed at helping those affected by major disasters.

Bishop James Jones published a report named The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power, six years ago, delving into how public bodies treated the families of those who died in the disaster.

He is has also pledged support for the Hillsborough Law, which would introduce a statutory duty of candour on public servants during all forms of public inquiry and criminal investigation.

It would also ensure proper participation of bereaved families at inquests, through publicly-funded legal representation, and the provision of a public advocate to act for families of the deceased after major incidents.

Earlier this month, Justice secretary, Dominic Raab wrote to Hillsborough families, apologising for the government’s failure to respond to the report and pledged to set up an Independent Public Advocate (IPA) to support those by injured by major disasters and families and friends of those who lost their lives.

Raab wrote: “I am sorry that the processes and systems that were meant to support victims only served to compound your pain and suffering.

“That should never have happened, and we will continue to learn the lessons from that terrible experience following the unlawful killing of 97 innocent men, women and children.

“I am sorry it has taken so long to get to this point, and I am determined to set up the IPA as soon as possible.”

Bishop Jones’ report

Commissioned by Theresa May, Bishop Jones’ report outlined not only the injustice of inquries into the Hillsborough disaster, but also discussed how to ensure similar injustices do not happen again.

Bishop Jones opened the report by stating, “the way in which families bereaved through public tragedy are treated by those in authority is in itself a burning injustice which must be addressed” and he said, “a duty of candour must be placed upon police officers, to ensure that they co-operate fully with investigations”.

Liverpool add the name of the 97th Hillsborough victim Andrew Devine to the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield on January 28, 2022. Image: LFC via Getty

Jones provided statements from the loved ones of those who died in the disaster and prasied them for not giving up on justice. He also welcomed a government commitment to create an independent public advocate, however, five years later, the government are yet to provide a response.

The government is being called to introduce a ‘Hillsborough Law’ known as the Public Authority (Accountability) Bill, placing a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively cooperate with official investigations and inquiries.

The bill aims to ensure that families of major disasters such as Hillsborough or the Manchester Arena attack receive legal aid, and ensure the failings during investigations into the Hillsborough disaster do not happen again.

Dominic Raab said he welcomes the involvement of Hillsborough families on creating the IPA, however, Elkan Abrahamson, director of Hillsborough Law Now, said government engage with the families has been ‘almost non-existent.’