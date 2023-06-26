Queen Victoria pub could be transformed into apartments

The pub currently stands empty with its original layout of a bar on the ground floor.

A vacant former pub in north Liverpool could be transformed into housing under new plans. Proposals have been lodged with Liverpool Council to convert the old Queen Victoria pub on Rice Lane into a series of one and two-bed apartments.

According to documents made public by the city council, should the application by PME Developments go ahead, the now vacant site would be repurposed to include six one-bedroom flats and a single two-storey dwelling.

Currently, the pub stands empty with its original layout of a public bar on the ground floor. A total of four bedrooms are spread across the two upper floors, with bathrooms on the ground and first floors.

An additional 10 parking spaces would be created as part of the plans, should the local authority give its sign off. According to the plans, the apartments would be made available for social, affordable or immediate rents. The pub was listed for auction previously after being closed to the public, with Sutton Kersh advising a guide price of £75,000.

Other proposals: Proposals have also been listed for a major new retirement development in nearby Croxteth. Cobalt Housing is seeking permission to construct 50 apartments as part of an area of self-contained units on land off Stockmoor Road.

Cobalt is a registered housing association managing around 6,000 homes in Fazakerley and Sparrow Hall, Croxteth and Norris Green. The proposed new scheme would include a new dedicated open car park accessed from the west of Stockmoor Road.

The car park area would be enhanced with the addition of new trees and high quality hard and soft landscaping around the perimeter to uplift the area. The site is previously developed land and once housed a 1960s 15 storey tower, which was demolished in 2008 and has remained vacant since.

The properties would consist of 15 one-bedroom apartments and a further 35 two-bedroom units. Initially, plans had been lodged for a five storey care home block in 2020 for 75 bed spaces with 68 apartments including a dementia suite.

These were revised at the pre-planning stage following discussions with Liverpool Council planning officers. A date for the new proposals to be considered by the local authority has yet to be determined.