Four people have been arrested after police seized almost 500 cannabis plants in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police officers carried out warrants at two locations over 24 hours, first with the first taking place on Wednesday (January 31) at a property on Craigs Road, Old Swan. 143 cannabis plants were found across three rooms during the search, as well as growing equipment.

Two men, one aged 39 from Halewood, the other aged 41 from Anfield, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the production of of a controlled Class B drug. They remain in police custody.

The cannabis farm on Craigs Road

The second warrant was carried out on Thursday morning (February 1) at a property on Kremlin Drive, Old Swan, with police discovering 354 cannabis plants in various stages of growth across eight rooms, as well as growing equipment.

A 51-year-old man from Liverpool and a 41-year-old man of no fixed abode were both arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled Class B drug. They both remain in police custody.

Merseyside Police said the electricity meters at both properties had been abstracted but have now been made safe by the Cannabis Dismantling Team. Enquiries are ongoing.

Matt Brown, who leads the Cannabis Dismantling Team, said: “To seize two significant cannabis farms in quick succession is an outstanding result and there are currently four arrested men being questioned by officers about their involvement.

“Let me be clear, cannabis farms help to fund organised crime groups who use these death traps to cause more criminality and harm in our communities.

“The criminals who run these farms care far more about making ill-gotten gains than the risks they pose to neighbouring properties.

“Cannabis farms are a real danger to residents in the area, especially when criminals extract electricity illegally by tinkering with the wiring and overloading plugs. This puts the lives of those living nearby in danger of fire and flooding.

“If you spot any signs that cannabis is being grown near where you live and work please let us know so that we can continue to take action. Any information helps residents and the work we do, so make us aware and we will investigate.”

According to Merseyside Police, signs of cannabis production include:

Strange smells and sounds

Frequent and varied visitors to a property, often at unusual times

Gardening equipment being taken into a property, such as plant pots, fertiliser, fans and industrial lighting

Windows are sealed and covered or the curtains are permanently closed

Heat from an adjoining property

Birds gathering on a roof in cold weather