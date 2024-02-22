Man charged with murder in West Derby incident and four arrested in Signature Group investigation - headlines
The Serious Fraud Office raided three residences on Wednesday, making four arrests in Merseyside and Greater Manchester.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
- A man has sadly died following an incident in West Derby last month. Paul Lavery, 58, was taken to hospital after he was found outside a property on Eaton Road with a serious head injury. He has since passed away in hospital. Liam Anthony Elms, 40, of Whiston Lane in Huyton, was previously charged with attempted murder, criminal damage, assaulting an emergency worker and resisting arrest. Elms has now been charged with murder.
- The Serious Fraud Office raided three residences on Wednesday, making four arrests in Merseyside and Greater Manchester as it announced it is investigating Signature Group. Properties in the group's portfolio included Millennium House in Liverpool. The business collapsed into administration with losses of up to £140 million.
- Eleven organisations have been given thousands of pounds in funding to deliver youth engagement projects in Garston. Children from six local primary schools decided who should win the share of £31,000, made available using money seized from criminals. Inspired by Liverpool's role as host city for the Eurovision Song Contest, the children rated each group's pitch on a scale of one to five points.