Four Liverpool treasures have been named amongst the world’s best ‘hidden gems’, in a new study.

The research carried out by Bókun, part of the Tripadvisor group, has uncovered the genuine hidden gems across the world, as suggested by actual tourists - including four in Liverpool.

Out of all the fantastic attractions in the city, the Victoria Gallery and Museum has was crowned the best ‘hidden gem’ in the area - with 16% of tourist reviews coining it as a local wonder. Three other venues and historic sites in Liverpool also achieved a place on the global list of ‘hidden gems’, including National Museums Liverpool’s Sudley House, Williamson Tunnels and the Western Approaches HQ Museum. Below is everything you need to know about Liverpool’s local wonders...

Liverpool’s best hidden gems

The Victoria Gallery and Museum, Ashton Street

The Victoria Gallery and Museum preserve and present all the unique objects from the last 130 years of the University of Liverpool's history, alongside curating imaginative exhibitions. Their exciting new display explores the work of Liverpool-based artist and intellectual Fanchon Fröhlich (1927 – 2016) alongside British abstract artists of the 20th century.

Sudley House, Mossley Hill Road

Sudley House in South Liverpool houses the only surviving Victorian merchant art collection in Britain still hanging in its original location. Decorated in a Victorian style, it still has many original features.

Williamson Tunnels, Smithdown Lane

The Williamson Tunnels are a labyrinth of passages underneath Edge Hill, which were built in the first few decades of the 1800s under the control of a retired tobacco merchant called Joseph Williamson. The purpose of the tunnels construction is not known with any certainty but theories range from pure philanthropy, to religious extremism with the tunnels being an underground haven from a predicted Armageddon. You can explore what is under the city, by going on a guided tour with Friends of Williamson’s Tunnels.

Western Approaches HQ Museum, Rumford Street