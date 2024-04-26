Four Liverpool wonders featured on global list of 'hidden gems' including secret bunker and unique art gallery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Four Liverpool treasures have been named amongst the world’s best ‘hidden gems’, in a new study.
The research carried out by Bókun, part of the Tripadvisor group, has uncovered the genuine hidden gems across the world, as suggested by actual tourists - including four in Liverpool.
Out of all the fantastic attractions in the city, the Victoria Gallery and Museum has was crowned the best ‘hidden gem’ in the area - with 16% of tourist reviews coining it as a local wonder. Three other venues and historic sites in Liverpool also achieved a place on the global list of ‘hidden gems’, including National Museums Liverpool’s Sudley House, Williamson Tunnels and the Western Approaches HQ Museum. Below is everything you need to know about Liverpool’s local wonders...
Liverpool’s best hidden gems
The Victoria Gallery and Museum, Ashton Street
The Victoria Gallery and Museum preserve and present all the unique objects from the last 130 years of the University of Liverpool's history, alongside curating imaginative exhibitions. Their exciting new display explores the work of Liverpool-based artist and intellectual Fanchon Fröhlich (1927 – 2016) alongside British abstract artists of the 20th century.
Sudley House, Mossley Hill Road
Sudley House in South Liverpool houses the only surviving Victorian merchant art collection in Britain still hanging in its original location. Decorated in a Victorian style, it still has many original features.
Williamson Tunnels, Smithdown Lane
The Williamson Tunnels are a labyrinth of passages underneath Edge Hill, which were built in the first few decades of the 1800s under the control of a retired tobacco merchant called Joseph Williamson. The purpose of the tunnels construction is not known with any certainty but theories range from pure philanthropy, to religious extremism with the tunnels being an underground haven from a predicted Armageddon. You can explore what is under the city, by going on a guided tour with Friends of Williamson’s Tunnels.
Western Approaches HQ Museum, Rumford Street
You were once required to sign the Official Secrets Act to enter the building; now, it's open for visitors to freely explore. Western Approaches is Britain's top-secret underground bunker, and it's right beneath us here in Liverpool. Walk through hidden rooms and discover the stories locked in the WWII bunker that protected the tactics of the British Armed Forces plotting to bulwark the Western Approaches and aid the Allied victory.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.