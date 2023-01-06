The teenager died from multiple injuries following the city centre attack in April.

Four men accused of murdering Liverpool teenager Michael Toohey were found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday afternoon.

The 18-year-old, who had allegedly been pressured into selling drugs for a man referred to as “Gerry”, died after a group of men chased him into the Mobiles Junction and internet cafe on Monument Place, off London Road in Liverpool city centre.

Advertisement

He was found unresponsive with head and neck injuries after the attack on Saturday, April 16 this year.

Eight men and a 14-year-old boy have been on trial accused of murder since November 22 at Liverpool Crown Court.

Keiron Williams, 28, of no fixed address; Anthony Williams, 32, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton, Michael Williams, 24, of Carslake Grove, Walton and Steven McInerney, 33, of Bridport Street in the city centre have all been found guilty of murder.

Callum Hewell, 21, of Stratton Road; David Shelley, 26, of Chiltern Drive, and James Knox, 20, of Oakdale Close, all in Kirkby, were all found not guilty of murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The jury has not yet reached verdicts in the cases of Matthew Wynn, 25, of Mosslawn Road, Kirkby and the 14-year-old boy.

Judge David Aubrey, KC, sent the jury away until Monday when they will continue their deliberations. At least two of the women jurors were visibly upset while the verdicts were returned.

Hewell, Shelley and Knox all broke down in tears when they were cleared.

Michael Toohey. Image: Family handout