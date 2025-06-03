Four people injured in Liverpool parade named for first time after restrictions lifted

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 17:53 BST

Four people who were injured when a car was driven into crowds at Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade can be named after reporting restrictions were lifted by a court.

Paul Doyle, 53, is charged with seven offences in connection with the crash, which happened on Water Street in the city centre as thousands of fans were gathered for the football team celebrations just after 6pm on May 26.

He is accused of the unlawful wounding with intent of Simon Nash, 52, causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent to Susan Passey, 77, and Christine Seeckts, 66, and the attempted GBH of Ethan Gillard, 18.

Four people who were injured when a car was driven into crowds at Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade can now be namedFour people who were injured when a car was driven into crowds at Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade can now be named
Four people who were injured when a car was driven into crowds at Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade can now be named | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

An order preventing publication of their identities was put in place when Doyle first appeared before magistrates in Liverpool on Friday.

On Tuesday, Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC lifted restrictions, which had been made under Section 46 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999.

Doyle is charged with another count of wounding with intent and a second count of attempted GBH, which both relate to children, for whom reporting restrictions remain in place.

Doyle is also charged with dangerous driving. He is alleged to have driven his Ford Galaxy Titanium dangerously on roads between his home address in Burghill Road and Water Street.

He was not required to attend the court hearing on Tuesday.

On Friday, Doyle appeared before magistrates in the morning, before a crown court appearance in the afternoon.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Paul Doyle, 53, appearing at Liverpool Magistrates' CourtCourt artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Paul Doyle, 53, appearing at Liverpool Magistrates' Court
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Paul Doyle, 53, appearing at Liverpool Magistrates' Court | Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Judge Menary fixed a trial date for November 24 and remanded the defendant in custody ahead of a plea hearing on August 14.

Earlier this week, Merseyside Police said the number of people reported injured after the incident had risen to 109.

Four people remained in hospital on Monday.

