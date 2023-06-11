Fourth man arrested over murder of Joseph Holland at Huyton house

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder Joseph Holland at a house in Huyton on Thursday. The suspect, who comes from Huyton, was arrested more than 250 miles away in Kent and has been taken to a police station where he will be interviewed by detectives.

At around 3.30pm on Thursday, June 8, Merseyside Police received a report of a concern for safety of a man. Following enquiries, Joseph’s body was found inside a property on Huyton House Road and the 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men from Huyton, aged 28, 25 and 36, who were arrested later that day on suspicion of murder, have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Family tribute: “No words could ever describe the loss of our beautiful son, brother, uncle and friend to many,” Joseph’s family said in a short statement. “He was loved by everybody.”

Joseph Holland was found dead at a house in Huyton.

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: “We are still appealing for information to help our ongoing investigation so please come forward with any information you have, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is. Tell us what you know, directly or anonymously, and let us judge how important that information is. Something you might think inconsequential could prove absolutely pivotal in our work, so don’t assume we don’t need to hear it.

“If you live in the area, please check your CCTV or smart doorbell footage to see if you captured anything suspicious and if you were driving in the area please review your dashcam footage.”

Contact police: If you have any information, contact our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any information with reference 23000495217. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.