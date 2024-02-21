Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cyclists of all abilities can take part in this year’s Liverpool-Chester-Liverpool (LCL) Bike Ride for free, by raising money for the NSPCC.

Riders will have the rare chance to cycle through the Queensway Tunnel and free places are available for the event on Sunday, July 7, which is being organised by Pennine Events, with the NSPCC as one of the partner charities.

Last year, almost 3,000 cyclists joined the event in its 30th anniversary year and riders were able to choose from eight different routes ranging from five to 100 miles.

Tania Do Espirito Santo Oliveira, NSPCC North West Community Fundraising Manager, said: “We are delighted to be returning as a charity partner for the Liverpool Chester Liverpool Bike Ride. Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or fulfilling a resolution to get fitter, this is a brilliant event that caters for all ages and abilities. Families can take part too.

“Events like this make the vital work of the NSPCC possible, and without the support of people in the area we would not be able to put them on. Our volunteers will be there to cheer on all the cyclists and collect donations, and we're hoping to see plenty of NSPCC green shirts on the participants on the day.”

Alissa Koopal, Chief Executive Officer of Pennine Events, owners of the LCL Bike Ride said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming NSPCC back as a charity partner of the LCL Bike Ride for the third year running and can’t wait to see thousands of cyclists strap on their helmets and power up their pedals for such a fantastic cause.

“It is particularly exciting as the first Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Children was founded in Liverpool. Once again, we have ensured free places for all children under 15, and continue to be an all-abilities and non-competitive event - to promote cycling, healthy living and also community for all.

Riders at the start line of the Liverpool-Chester-Liverpool (LCL) Bike Ride. Image: NSPCC

“Last year we raised over £88,000 for local and national charities through the LCL Bike Ride and we hope to raise the bar even higher this year and continue to raise vital funds that allow charities like NSPCC to continue to provide their lifechanging services.”