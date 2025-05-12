A fresh appeal has been launched by police over a man with strong Blackpool connections who went missing15 years ago.

Ronald Ellis was described by police as a man who was well known amongst the LGBTQ+ community in Blackpool.

Then aged 32, Ronald was last seen 15 years ago on the May bank holiday weekend in 2010, when he left his home on Winnington Lane, Northwich in Cheshire,

Ronald Ellis has not been seen since 2010

At the time of his disappearance Ronald was described as 5’ 9” tall, of proportionate build, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

The 32-year-old was later reported missing by his close friends in July 2010, after failing to return home and an investigation was launched by officers in Northwich.

Despite a thorough investigation and multiple leads from members of the public, Ronald has never been located.

Now, 15 years since his disappearance, detectives from Cheshire Police have launched a fresh appeal for information to help trace his whereabouts.

Ronald Ellis well known amongst the LGBTQ+ community in Blackpool

Detective Sergeant Paul Davis, who is leading the investigation, said: “Ronald was a family man, he absolutely adored his brother and had a number of close friends, so for him to just disappear and never return has left all those close to him totally heartbroken, and we’re committed to doing all we can to find out what has happened to him.

“He was also a well-respected employee at Sauna Sauna, in Northwich, and was also well known amongst the LGBTQ+ community in Cheshire, Manchester, and Blackpool.

“As part of our investigation, I’m appealing for information from anyone who knew Ronald, or anyone who worked at or visited Sauna Sauna at the time of his disappearance.

“I’d also like to hear from any residents in the Northwich area, who believe they may have any information that could aid the investigation. Even the smallest lead could prove vital.”

Information can either be reported online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/07CH19D14-PO1 , or by contacting Cheshire Constabulary on 101 quoting CC10199486. Alternatively, it can be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.