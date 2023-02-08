Register
Freshfields Animal Rescue: 14 pets looking for a new home in Liverpool and Merseyside - rabbits, dogs and cats

These adorable animals are desperate to bring joy to a new family.

By Emma Dukes
2 minutes ago

Looking for a new pet but believe in the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra? We’ve got you covered.

Freshfields Animal Rescue are hoping to find permanent homes for many wonderful animals in Liverpool and Merseyside.

Freshfields began almost 50 years ago and is committed to looking after animals whether they be small pets, farm animals or sick wildlife. With a policy of never putting a healthy animal down, they are looking for lovely people to adopt them and provide a forever home.

Many of these animals have had difficult lives and would love the chance to settle down for good. Could you make their wishes come true and make them part of your family?

1. Nicholas

Nicholas is anxious around other animals so he would benefit from being the only pet in the household. He was taken to the rescue centre as a stray so there isn’t that much information about him. Therefore, it is best he lives somewhere without children.

2. Shady

Shady is not the most confident of cats so would need a loving patient owner. Shady is not going to want to go anywhere without his best friend Stevie, who is also looking for a home.

3. Fallow

Fallow is an anxious girl and can be senstive to loud noises. She can lack confidence so needs a family who can support her and help build on this. She is suspicious of new people but once introduced she will make friends for life!

4. Paddy

Paddy is a Lionhead rabbit, estimated to be around six months old. He is a shy little boy who needs a forever home.

