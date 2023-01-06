Register
Freshfields Animal Rescue: 13 pets looking for a new home in Liverpool - dogs, cats and rabbits

These lovely animals are looking for a new family this year - can you help?

By Emma Dukes
3 minutes ago

Freshfields Animal Rescue are hoping to find permanent homes for many wonderful animals in Liverpool and Merseyside.

Freshfields began almost 50 years ago and is committed to looking after animals whether they be small pets, farm animals or sick wildlife. With a policy of never putting a healthy animal down, they are looking for lovely people to adopt animals and provide them with a forever home.

Many of these animals have had difficult lives and would love the chance to settle down for good.

With the current cost-of-living crisis, more pets than ever are finding themselves without homes. Could you make their wishes come true and make them part of your family?

1. Marley

Marley will need a quiet home with a patient family who understands that she has had a difficult past. She was taken to the rescue centre as a stray and would love a permanent home.

2. Fred

Fred is looking for a quiet home where there isn’t too much going on – he’s an anxious boy who would love to feel settled with his people with minimal disturbances. He would also love a decent sized garden so he can continue his zoomies and not have to walk too much to begin with as he doesn’t enjoy this at the moment.

3. Smudge

Smudge is one of the sweetest cats you will ever meet and wants only a warm bed and your love and attention. He is 16-years-old and arrived at the rescue centre due to his owner’s ill health.

4. Thelma and Louise

Thelma and Louise arrived at Freshfields after they were rescued from the T&S fur and meat farm. These lucky little ladies were saved from a horrific fate and now will only get to experience the best in life. All they need now is the perfect home to call their own where they can be spoiled rotten!

