Freshfields Animal Rescue: 13 pets looking for a new home in Liverpool - dogs, cats and rabbits
These lovely animals are looking for a new family this year - can you help?
Freshfields Animal Rescue are hoping to find permanent homes for many wonderful animals in Liverpool and Merseyside.
Freshfields began almost 50 years ago and is committed to looking after animals whether they be small pets, farm animals or sick wildlife. With a policy of never putting a healthy animal down, they are looking for lovely people to adopt animals and provide them with a forever home.
Many of these animals have had difficult lives and would love the chance to settle down for good.
With the current cost-of-living crisis, more pets than ever are finding themselves without homes. Could you make their wishes come true and make them part of your family?