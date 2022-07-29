The Government has announced an additional fuel rebate for the winter months; when and how will you get yours?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the cost of living crisis continues to mount with a further projection that energy prices are expected to rise to 78% , the Government has stepped in with a further rebate for millions of households during winter months.

This non-repayable sum of £400, administered by energy companies, is set to ensure “financial stability through the winter months”, the government has stated.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rebate is part of the Governments’ Energy Bills Support scheme, a £9.1 billion package to support households throughout the crisis.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng stated: “While no government can control global gas prices, we have a responsibility to step in where we can. This significant £400 discount on energy bills we’re providing will go some way to help millions of families over the colder months.”

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, says the government has a responsibility to step in where it can.

How will this new fuel rebate be paid?

Households will see a £66 rebate to their energy bill in October and November 2022, increasing to £67 each month from December 2022 to March 2023.

These amounts will be funded on a monthly basis, regardless of customers paying monthly, quarterly or with an associated payment card.

How will I receive my fuel rebate?

The rebate itself will be issued by energy companies directly and the method of payment entirely depends on how households pay their energy bills.

Direct debit customers:

The Energy Bill discount will come as a deduction to the monthly Direct Debit amount collected, or as a refund to the customer’s bank account following Direct Debit collection during each month of delivery.

Standard credit and payment card customers:

The Energy Bill discount will be automatically applied as a credit to standard credit customers’ accounts in the first week of each month of EBSS delivery, with the credit appearing as it would if the customer had made a payment

Smart prepayment metre customers:

The Energy Bill discount will be credited directly to their smart prepayment metres in the first week of each month of delivery.

Traditional prepayment metre customers:

These customers will be provided with redeemable EBSS Energy Bill discount vouchers or Special Action Messages (SAMs) in the first week of each month, issued via SMS text, email or post. Customers will need to redeem these at their usual top-up point

With warnings that energy bills could reach £4000 this winter, the Energy Bills Support scheme has once more stepped in to help families.

Who will be eligible for this fuel rebate?

Everyone will be eligible to receive this £400 rebate - there are no special measures in order to receive this additional help.

Students and other tenants renting properties with domestic electricity contracts from landlords where fixed energy costs are included in their rental charges will also be able to claim the fuel rebate.

I’m still struggling; is there any other help available?

Those most in need are also eligible for further assistance in addition to this rebate. These include: