Mersey Tunnel closure: 18 months of maintenance works begin - full details of open and close times

Overnight closures are to take place as works begin on a new energy efficient lighting system.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:12 BST

Around 18-months of overnight closures will take place at The Queensway (Birkenhead) tunnel as work begins on a comprehensive lighting upgrade.

Officially starting on Monday (June 5), the works will see the existing lighting throughout the two-mile tunnel replaced by an energy efficient LED system, saving on energy costs and reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

The £11m investment by the Combined Authority will support Mayor Steve Rotheram’s plans to decarbonise the Liverpool City Region’s public transport network.

Mayor Steve Rotheram apologised for overnight disruption and said: “This investment is an opportunity that we simply can’t afford not to take – especially if we’re serious about hitting our target to be net zero by 2040.”

  • The Queensway Tunnel will remain open during the day and will be closed each night between 9pm and 6:30am.
  • The full overnight closure will be seven days a week and is expected to last for 18 months.
  • Cross river bus services will be diverted and so passengers are advised to check directly with their operator for any changes to their journey.
  • The Kingsway Tunnel (Wallasey) will remain open as usual.
The Queensway tunnel will be affected by overnight closures for around 18 months. Image: LCR
The Queensway tunnel will be affected by overnight closures for around 18 months. Image: LCR
