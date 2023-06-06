Around 18-months of overnight closures will take place at The Queensway (Birkenhead) tunnel as work begins on a comprehensive lighting upgrade.
Officially starting on Monday (June 5), the works will see the existing lighting throughout the two-mile tunnel replaced by an energy efficient LED system, saving on energy costs and reducing the city’s carbon footprint.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The £11m investment by the Combined Authority will support Mayor Steve Rotheram’s plans to decarbonise the Liverpool City Region’s public transport network.
Mayor Steve Rotheram apologised for overnight disruption and said: “This investment is an opportunity that we simply can’t afford not to take – especially if we’re serious about hitting our target to be net zero by 2040.”
- The Queensway Tunnel will remain open during the day and will be closed each night between 9pm and 6:30am.
- The full overnight closure will be seven days a week and is expected to last for 18 months.
- Cross river bus services will be diverted and so passengers are advised to check directly with their operator for any changes to their journey.
- The Kingsway Tunnel (Wallasey) will remain open as usual.