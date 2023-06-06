Overnight closures are to take place as works begin on a new energy efficient lighting system.

Around 18-months of overnight closures will take place at The Queensway (Birkenhead) tunnel as work begins on a comprehensive lighting upgrade.

Officially starting on Monday (June 5), the works will see the existing lighting throughout the two-mile tunnel replaced by an energy efficient LED system, saving on energy costs and reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

The £11m investment by the Combined Authority will support Mayor Steve Rotheram’s plans to decarbonise the Liverpool City Region’s public transport network.

Mayor Steve Rotheram apologised for overnight disruption and said: “This investment is an opportunity that we simply can’t afford not to take – especially if we’re serious about hitting our target to be net zero by 2040.”

The Queensway Tunnel will remain open during the day and will be closed each night between 9pm and 6:30am .

The full overnight closure will be seven days a week

and is expected to last for 18 months. Cross river bus services will be diverted and so passengers are advised to check directly with their operator for any changes to their journey.

The Kingsway Tunnel (Wallasey) will remain open as usual.