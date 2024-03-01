Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tribute to the iconic Mathew Street Festival will take over Liverpool this summer, and the exciting line up has been revealed.

The Mathew Street Festival first began in 1993, and became a much-loved fixture of the August Bank Holiday weekend, celebrating the birthplace of the Beatles and showcasing local musicians. Cancelled in 2013, the festival will return this August, under the name Liverpool Celebrates Mathew Street and will be staged at the Pier Head.

The paid, ticketed event will be for ages 18 and over, each day will consist of a different theme, celebrating all eras and genres of music, from Liverpool legends and local talent to tribute acts.

Friday and Saturday will see performances from celebrated Liverpool musicians, with legends such as Lightning Seeds and Holly Johnson taking to the stage. In true Mathew Street Festival fashion, Sunday and Monday will play host to a range of tribute acts, from the Beatles to Oasis.

Liverpool Celebrates presents Mathew Street Festival 2024 line up

Friday, August 23: Liverpool Legends

Holly Johnson

Lightning Seeds

Tea Street Band

Space

China Crisis

More local artists are yet to be confirmed.

Saturday, August 24: Party at the Pier

The Jacksons

Boyzlife

N-Trance

Bongo's Bingo Festival Experience with Jonny Bingo

More artists to be announced.

Sunday, August 25: Mathew St Legacy

Cavern Club Beatles

UK Fleetwood Mac

ABBA Revival

Doors Rising

Roxy Magic

Absolute Bowie

Glory Days

Buzz Mazumder

Monday, August 26: Cavern Takeover

Hometown Glory

Beatles Complete

Dios Salve A La Reina (God Save the Queen)

Authentic Elton

Rocks Off

Definitely Mightbe

How to get tickets for Liverpool Celebrates presents Mathew Street Festival 2024