Mathew Street Festival 2024: Full line up revealed for revived Mathew Street Festival - how to get tickets
A tribute to the iconic Mathew Street Festival will take over Liverpool this summer, and the exciting line up has been revealed.
The Mathew Street Festival first began in 1993, and became a much-loved fixture of the August Bank Holiday weekend, celebrating the birthplace of the Beatles and showcasing local musicians. Cancelled in 2013, the festival will return this August, under the name Liverpool Celebrates Mathew Street and will be staged at the Pier Head.
The paid, ticketed event will be for ages 18 and over, each day will consist of a different theme, celebrating all eras and genres of music, from Liverpool legends and local talent to tribute acts.
Friday and Saturday will see performances from celebrated Liverpool musicians, with legends such as Lightning Seeds and Holly Johnson taking to the stage. In true Mathew Street Festival fashion, Sunday and Monday will play host to a range of tribute acts, from the Beatles to Oasis.
Liverpool Celebrates presents Mathew Street Festival 2024 line up
Friday, August 23: Liverpool Legends
- Holly Johnson
- Lightning Seeds
- Tea Street Band
- Space
- China Crisis
More local artists are yet to be confirmed.
Saturday, August 24: Party at the Pier
- The Jacksons
- Boyzlife
- N-Trance
- Bongo's Bingo Festival Experience with Jonny Bingo
More artists to be announced.
Sunday, August 25: Mathew St Legacy
- Cavern Club Beatles
- UK Fleetwood Mac
- ABBA Revival
- Doors Rising
- Roxy Magic
- Absolute Bowie
- Glory Days
- Buzz Mazumder
Monday, August 26: Cavern Takeover
- Hometown Glory
- Beatles Complete
- Dios Salve A La Reina (God Save the Queen)
- Authentic Elton
- Rocks Off
- Definitely Mightbe
How to get tickets for Liverpool Celebrates presents Mathew Street Festival 2024
Tickets for Liverpool Celebrates presents Mathew Street festival are on sale now, with early bird tickets starting at £24.20 for Sunday and Monday, and £33 for Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available via Skiddle.