Crusie ships Liverpool 2024: Queen Mary 2 and Disney Dream among huge ships you can this year - full list
There are so many massive cruise ships set to dock in Liverpool this year.
The iconic Queen Mary 2 is just one of many giant cruise ships set to grace Liverpool's dock this year.
The Liverpool Cruise Terminal is set for a busy 12 months as nearly a hundred different cruise ships are scheduled in to visit the city over the coming months.
Other notable names include the Disney Dream and the Regal Princess. The terminal is set to thrive this summer, with almost one new cruise ship docking per day across June, July and August.
Here we round up the cruise ships set to come to Liverpool Cruise Terminal this year, according to cruise planning website cruisetimetables.com.
April
- Saturday, 13th - Viking Venus
- Friday 19th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Wednesday 24th - Viking Venus
- Thursday 25th - Viking Saturn
- Friday 26th - MSC Poesia
May
- Friday 3rd - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Tuesday 7th - Viking Saturn
- Wednesday 8th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Friday 10th - Phoenix Cruises Deutschland
- Sunday 12th - Viking Sky
- Wednesday 15th - Viking Neptune
- Thursday 16th - Mein Schiff 3
- Saturday 18th - Celebrity Cruises Silhouette
- Monday 20th - Ms Rotterdam
- Thursday 23rd - Phoenix Amadea
- Saturday 25th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Thursday 30th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
June
- Saturday 1st - Regal Princess
- Monday 3rd - Cunard Queen Anne
- Tuesday 4th - Viking Saturn
- Saturday 8th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Tuesday 11th - Ambassador Ambition
- Saturday 15th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Tuesday 18th - Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas
- Sunday 23rd - Ambassador Ambition
- Monday 24th - Regal Princess
- Tuesday 25th - Viking Sky
- Wednesday 26th - Ms Nieuw Statendam
- Thursday 27th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Friday 28th - Viking Neptune
- Saturday 29th - Celebrity Silhouette
- Sunday 30th - Seven Seas Mariner
July
- Wednesday 3rd - Carnival Legend
- Thursday 4th - Ambassador Ambition
- Saturday 6th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Sunday 7th - Viking Sky
- Wednesday 10 - Viking Neptune
- Saturday 13th - Mein Schiff 3
- Monday 15th - Ambassador Ambition
- Thursday 18th - Seabourn Quest
- Friday 19th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Tuesday 23rd - Viking Sky
- Wednesday 24 - Carnival Legend
- Thursday 25 - P&O Arcadia
- Friday 26th - Jewel of the Seas
- Saturday 27th - Ambassador Ambition
- Monday 29th - Viking Saturn
- Tuesday 30th - Silversea Silver Spirit
August
- Thursday 1st - Ambassador Ambition
- Thursday 1st - Jewel of the Seas
- Sunday 4th - Viking Sky
- Sunday 11th - Aidabella
- Monday 12th - Ms Rotterdam
- Tuesday 13th - Oceania Nautica
- Wednesday 14th - Carnival Legend
- Wednesday 14th - Renaissance
- Thursday 15th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Friday 16th - Ms Europa
- Monday 19th - Renaissance
- Tuesday 20th - Spirit of Adventure
- Thursday 22th - Azamara Quest
- Friday 23 - Viking Neptune
- Saturday 24 - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Sunday 25 - Seven Seas Splendor
- Tuesday 27 - Viking Venus
September
- Sunday 1st - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Tuesday 3rd - Viking Neptune
- Thursday 5th - Oceania Cruises Marina
- Friday 6th - Cunard Queen Mary
- Saturday 7th - Cunard Queen Mary
- Sunday 8th - Viking Venus
- Wednesday 11th - Disney Dream
- Thursday 12th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Sunday 15th - Crystal Symphony
- Monday 16th - Regal Princess
- Friday 20th - Viking Star
- Saturday 21 - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Sunday 29th - Regal Princess
- Monday 30th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
October
- Saturday 5th - Norwegian Star
- Sunday 20th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Sunday 27th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
November
- Sunday 10th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Sunday 24th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
December
- Thursday 12th - Fred. Olsen Bolette
- Saturday 21 - Fred. Olsen Bolette
Cruise Liverpool said it is currently finalising the official schedule for 2024.