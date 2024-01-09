There are so many massive cruise ships set to dock in Liverpool this year.

The iconic Queen Mary 2 is just one of many giant cruise ships set to grace Liverpool's dock this year.

The Liverpool Cruise Terminal is set for a busy 12 months as nearly a hundred different cruise ships are scheduled in to visit the city over the coming months.

Other notable names include the Disney Dream and the Regal Princess. The terminal is set to thrive this summer, with almost one new cruise ship docking per day across June, July and August.

Here we round up the cruise ships set to come to Liverpool Cruise Terminal this year, according to cruise planning website cruisetimetables.com.

April

Saturday, 13th - Viking Venus

Friday 19th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Wednesday 24th - Viking Venus

Thursday 25th - Viking Saturn

Friday 26th - MSC Poesia

May

Friday 3rd - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Tuesday 7th - Viking Saturn

Wednesday 8th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Friday 10th - Phoenix Cruises Deutschland

Sunday 12th - Viking Sky

Wednesday 15th - Viking Neptune

Thursday 16th - Mein Schiff 3

Saturday 18th - Celebrity Cruises Silhouette

Monday 20th - Ms Rotterdam

Thursday 23rd - Phoenix Amadea

Saturday 25th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Thursday 30th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

June

Saturday 1st - Regal Princess

Monday 3rd - Cunard Queen Anne

Tuesday 4th - Viking Saturn

Saturday 8th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Tuesday 11th - Ambassador Ambition

Saturday 15th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Tuesday 18th - Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas

Sunday 23rd - Ambassador Ambition

Monday 24th - Regal Princess

Tuesday 25th - Viking Sky

Wednesday 26th - Ms Nieuw Statendam

Thursday 27th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Friday 28th - Viking Neptune

Saturday 29th - Celebrity Silhouette

Sunday 30th - Seven Seas Mariner

July

Wednesday 3rd - Carnival Legend

Thursday 4th - Ambassador Ambition

Saturday 6th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Sunday 7th - Viking Sky

Wednesday 10 - Viking Neptune

Saturday 13th - Mein Schiff 3

Monday 15th - Ambassador Ambition

Thursday 18th - Seabourn Quest

Friday 19th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Tuesday 23rd - Viking Sky

Wednesday 24 - Carnival Legend

Thursday 25 - P&O Arcadia

Friday 26th - Jewel of the Seas

Saturday 27th - Ambassador Ambition

Monday 29th - Viking Saturn

Tuesday 30th - Silversea Silver Spirit

August

Thursday 1st - Ambassador Ambition

Thursday 1st - Jewel of the Seas

Sunday 4th - Viking Sky

Sunday 11th - Aidabella

Monday 12th - Ms Rotterdam

Tuesday 13th - Oceania Nautica

Wednesday 14th - Carnival Legend

Wednesday 14th - Renaissance

Thursday 15th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Friday 16th - Ms Europa

Monday 19th - Renaissance

Tuesday 20th - Spirit of Adventure

Thursday 22th - Azamara Quest

Friday 23 - Viking Neptune

Saturday 24 - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Sunday 25 - Seven Seas Splendor

Tuesday 27 - Viking Venus

September

Sunday 1st - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Tuesday 3rd - Viking Neptune

Thursday 5th - Oceania Cruises Marina

Friday 6th - Cunard Queen Mary

Saturday 7th - Cunard Queen Mary

Sunday 8th - Viking Venus

Wednesday 11th - Disney Dream

Thursday 12th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Sunday 15th - Crystal Symphony

Monday 16th - Regal Princess

Friday 20th - Viking Star

Saturday 21 - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Sunday 29th - Regal Princess

Monday 30th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

October

Saturday 5th - Norwegian Star

Sunday 20th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Sunday 27th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

November

Sunday 10th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Sunday 24th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

December

Thursday 12th - Fred. Olsen Bolette

Saturday 21 - Fred. Olsen Bolette