A huge Beatles’ collection went under the hammer on Tuesday.

A fully signed copy of The Beatles’ debut studio album has sold for £24,000 at auction.

Hosted by Omega Auctions on March 28, a huge collection of Beatles’ memorabilia and vinyl records were sold to lucky bidders, including the copy of Please Please Me, fully signed to the reverse by Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. The signatures are described as “bold, clear and of exceptionally large size.”

An original UK demo of the fab four’s debut UK studio single, Love Me Do, also sold for an impressive price. The record features a ‘McArtney’ misspelling on both sides, and original ‘Urgent Special Rush Copy’ promotional company sleeve, and was sold for a whopping £8,200.

Other notable items include an autograph book bearing signatures of John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, Roy Orbison, Cilla Black, Billy J Kramer and others, with was sold to a lucky bidder for £5,200. The vendor’s father, who was a attended concert at King George Hall in 1963, went backstage, knocked on the door and asked a surprised John Lennon ‘Are you the Beatles?’.

A schoolbook, owned and used by Paul McCartney whilst an upper sixth form pupil at Liverpool Institute school, also sold for £14,000, featuring 66 pages of Macca’s geography work.

The lot with the lowest sold price in the collection contained five 1970s/80s commercially available Wings/Paul McCartney poster, which sold for £40.