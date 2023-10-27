Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funeral for a ‘talented’ schoolgirl who died when a school bus overturned on the motorway will take place today.

Jessica Baker, 15, was travelling on the coach carrying pupils to West Kirby Grammar School for Girls and Calday Grange Grammar School, which struck a reservation at junction five of the M53 and overturned, just after 8am on September 29. The school bus driver, Stephen Shrimpton, 40, also died.

Jessica’s funeral will take place at 12.30pm today (Friday, 27 October) at St Theresa R C Church in Blacon, Chester.

In a statement to Merseyside Police, Ms Baker’s family said, “Jessica was a warm-hearted, wonderful daughter, granddaughter and niece, devoted sister and loyal friend.

“A talented climber, based at the Boardroom Climbing centre academy where she helped coach younger climbers and competed around the country inspiring others.

“At the age of 15, just starting Year 11 at West Kirby Grammar School, where her focus was not just on academic work but also sports, representing the school at many events. Her untimely death has led to a massive void in our lives that will never be filled. She will be missed by many, from not only school but also the climbing community across the country.”

They added that she was planning to explore a career in sport and was due to begin her coaching qualifications later this year.