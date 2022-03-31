Further P&O protests in Liverpool as outrage continues over sackings

More than 10,000 transport workers have back a ‘global letter of protest’ sent to the parent company of P&O Ferries, DP World.

Further protests are being organised at the Port of Liverpool for Thursday in the ‘fight for workplace justice’ for the P&O workers sacked online without notice.

The Rail Transport and Maritime Workers (RMT) general secretary Mick Lynch said P&O feel they can ‘get away with whatever workplace brutality they choose’.

The RMT is demanding the reinstatement of 800 P&O workers and wants the government to take action against P&O Ferries and its parent company, Dubai-based DP World.

Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Port of Liverpool. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Mr Lynch said: “P&O clearly feel they can get away with whatever workplace brutality they choose to hand out and the union remains determined to turn the tide and get our members back on the vessels operating safe services on these crucial ferry routes.

“The company have a gun levelled at our members heads with the March 31 deadline on their ‘take it or leave it’ threat to staff.

“That is a scandalous way to behave and shows they’ve learnt nothing from the backlash against the original sackings.

“RMT is continuing to use every lever at our disposal to right this wrong on Britain’s ferries and we thank the public and our fellow trade unionists for their fantastic support.”

Calls for resignation of P&O Ferries CEO

There were calls last week for P&O Ferries CEO Peter Hebblethwaite to resign after he gave evidence to the transport committee saying that he chose ‘not to consult’ on the sackings.

The Government announced a new package of measures on Wednesday to protect seafarers.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps, who has written to Mr Hebblethwaite asking him to reverse his decision, said he will bring forward new legislation to ban ferries that don’t pay their workers the national minimum wage (NMW) from docking at British ports.

The new rules would mean that all ferry staff working in and out of British ports, and when in UK waters, will earn the NMW.

The RMT has claimed Filipino workers on the Liverpool-Dublin route have been on contracts paying a basic rate of around £2.60 an hour.

Unions have welcomed the new measures but say they don’t go far enough.

The British Ports Association (BPA), representing ports authorities, said the Government expects port authorities to enforce the minimum wage rule which could be ‘unworkable’.

BPA CEO Richard Ballantyne said: “We are concerned that the government is rushing to find a solution without considering the wider implications in the maritime sector.”

Mr Shapps has also asked the Insolvency Service to consider whether P&O Ferries CEO Mr Hebblethwaite should be disqualified as a director.

P&O announced it is offering over £36 million in compensation to sacked staff, but unions have expressed their disgust at the offer stating seafarers have been told if they don’t sign up to non-disclosure agreements they will not get any settlement.

Global letter of protest sent to DP World

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 transport workers from nearly 200 unions affiliated to the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) have sent a ‘global letter of protest’ to DP World.

ITF general secretary Stephen Cotton, who is leading a global unions’ delegation in Dubai, delivered the letter addressed to the CEO of DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, calling for the reinstatement of the sacked seafarers and a commitment to respect workers’ rights and engage with unions across their global operations.

He said: “Over the past two weeks, we’ve seen protests at P&O ports from Dover to Hull, and across Europe from Dublin to Rotterdam in solidarity with these workers.

“Today we took the shock and condemnation of the world’s transport workers and their supporters directly to the global headquarters of DP World."

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has started inspecting the eight P&O Ferries affected by the sackings, which include the Norbay in Liverpool, to make sure they comply with international regulations on manning and safe operation.

Two ships, the Pride of Kent and the European Causeway have already failed inspections.

However, an MCA spokesperson said there were ‘no further inspections of P&O Ferries at this time’ and said they were waiting for P&O to confirm the inspection schedule.