Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 26th May 2023, 14:49 BST

🏟️ The future of Everton’s new stadium is to be scrutinised by Liverpool Council. Since July 2021, work has been underway on a new home for the Toffees, with a 52,888 seater stadium being constructed at Bramley Moore Dock. Progress on the scheme will be considered when Liverpool Council’s general purposes licensing committee meets next week.

The committee will hear an update on the development of the new stadium, which is under construction by Laing O’Rourke. The future financing of the ground has been in the spotlight with reports Everton FC has entered into an exclusivity agreement with New York-based MSP Sports Capital.

The American group has been linked with making an investment into the club which could ensure the £500m stadium is fully financed. The club’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, had indicated previously if necessary, he would take on the full amount himself but had been openly looking for financial support.

📝 New elected Council Leader, Cllr Liam Robinson, has written an open letter to the people of the city following the publication of an Ofsted report which has ranked Children's Services as inadequate. In it, he says, "You have my word, both as the Leader of Liverpool City Council and a parent, that we will fix this."

🐀 New figures show that Liverpool City Council was called out to deal with more than 10,000 rodent infestations last year, making the region one of the worst places for rats and mice in the UK. Freedom of information requests reveal the local authority tackled 10,373 rodent infestations in 2022. This is down from 12,032 in 2021 but still one of the highest rates in the country.

