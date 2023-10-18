The Edinburgh – which became popular for its regular quiz nights – has been unable to reopen following the collapse of the company which operated the venue.

The future of a popular Liverpool pub could be decided next week.

Confusion reigned over the status of The Edinburgh on Sandown Lane after proprietors took to social media to say they were unable to open their doors, much to the concern of customers.

The pub – which became popular for its regular quiz nights – has been unable to reopen following the collapse of the company which operated the venue and a failure to transfer the premises licence. Its status will now be decided by a Liverpool Council licensing and gambling sub-committee next week.

Back on September 6, The Edinburgh posted on social media how it was facing “temporary closure.”

The post said: “Due to circumstances outside our control there is a delay to the pub’s licence being renewed. We will hopefully have this sorted by the end of next week but will have to close until then.”

It had been hoped the pub would reopen last month but owners said last week “further to more licence debacles” the closure would be extended. The Edinburgh is situated at the end of a Victorian terrace consisting of a small bar area, a separate front room and a small outside area.

The Irish music night on Mondays has proven popular with guests and with a regular quiz held midweek which it became famous for.

The Edinburgh, Sandown Lane. Photo by Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The previous licence holder – Stanhill Investments Ltd – dissolved earlier this year and as a result, the premises licence was allowed to lapse and was not renewed by September 6. According to government records, Stanhill Investments Ltd – which had a registered address in the West Midlands – described the nature of the business as letting and operating of own or leased real estate. The dissolution was seemingly confirmed on January 23.

A new application has now been made by Terracotta Asset Management, with Walter Scott listed as the prospective designated premises supervisor. The proposal seeks to allow the pub to open from 10am to midnight, with alcohol able to be served throughout.

As part of the plan, the company has offered to close its beer garden at 9pm, cease live or recorded music at 11pm except for New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day and beer barrels would not be arranged after 11pm unless a change is required. A series of representations in support and opposing the new licence bid have also been received by Liverpool Council.

One opponent wrote how they felt noise levels from the pub were “unacceptable” particularly during lighter months when drinkers congregate outside. The representation added: “The pub is situated in a quiet residential street with working people and many families with young children.

“The sound travels and the longer customers drink the louder the volume of noise from the garden/pub. I want the pub to have a licence as they employ local people and are part of our community, but the licence should be one that is more acceptable to residents.”

Another person raised concern about earlier opening hours, suggesting it could create “significantly more drinking time before the road then becomes busy with school children and working people returning. People filing out of the pub mid-afternoon in an inebriated state creates high potential for nuisance in a residential neighbourhood.”