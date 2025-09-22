LDRS

An “attractive” garage could be turned into a storage unit for hundreds of cans of beer despite the “fears and speculation” of neighbours.

Manchester Beer Bike Ltd had made an application to Wirral Council to use a lock up garage in the town of Birkenhead. The company and other businesses linked to it currently operate large pedal bikes at a number of locations across the UK and abroad for sightseeing tours and parties.

However Patrick Robson, from John Gaunt and Partners, said the company was looking at a new model where customers could also purchase beer packages when booking their slot. This was so it can better compete with rivals.

Because of this, the firm was seeking a premises licence to use the garage on Heathbank Road to store alcohol customers had ordered. At the moment, people can pay £400 in Liverpool for a 60 minute ride around the Baltic Triangle and Hanover Street bringing up to 14 guests and your own drink.

As the alcohol would be stored at the Birkenhead garage, this is why the licence was needed but no customers would be turning up there. The company plans to upgrade the security at the garage including CCTV, a possible security system, and another container inside for alcohol.

The company’s garage plans faced opposition from a number of people in the area which brought it to a public meeting on September 19. Thirteen neighbours have written to the council and a petition has been signed by 33 people.

The council said the comments “relate to concerns regarding potential anti-social behaviour and public nuisance being caused should the application be granted.” No representations have been received by responsible authorities including the police.

Mr Robson said there would only be around 300 cans of beer at any one time and many of those against had misunderstood the application, wrongly thinking it was going to be a bar or a shop. He said councillors had been presented with “fears and speculation.”

Simon Holbrook, from the Devonshire Park Residents Association, still had concerns about the application, particularly because it had still not been worked out whether planning permission is also needed for the change of use.

Councillors questioned the proposals, including the safety of the products in there. Cllr Cherry Povall also asked why the business hadn’t looked for a garage in Liverpool given its presence there, adding: “What makes a garage in Wirral so attractive?”

Mr Robson said the Wirral garage was cost effective as similar sites were more expensive. The business is also located not too far from Liverpool and with tunnel fees, it was still cheaper.

Councillors on the September 19 licensing committee decided to grant the application to sell alcohol off the premises between 9am and 5pm with a number of conditions placed on the licence. However planning permission may still be needed.