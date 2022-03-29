Sonny Starkey, Gene Gallagher and model Noah Ponte all deny the allegations against them.

Gene Gallagher appearing at Wood Green Crown Court, London credit: SWNS/ Paul Davey

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr’s grandson and two pals will stand trial later this week on charges of assault and affray, following an alleged late-night bust-up in a Tesco store, a court has heard.

Sonny Starkey, 21, Liam Gallagher’s son Gene Gallagher, 20, and IMG model Noah Ponte, 21, are accused of fighting in a Tesco Express store in Hampstead, north London.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gallagher, Starkey, and Ponte are charged with affray and assault by beating, while Gallagher and Ponte are also accused of racially aggravated assault. Ponte is charged with theft. The trio deny all the charges.

Tesco Express in Hampstead Credit: SWNS

Alexander Agbamu, prosecuting, told a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court: “The original plan was that we would be starting a trial today (Monday).

“We were informed on Friday that in fact because the court has been overrun with cases, we can start this trial on Wednesday.”

Ponte allegedly stole a can of beer after the shop had stopped selling alcohol, an earlier hearing was told.

Sonny Starkey Credit: SWNS/Paul Davey

Starkey and Gallagher are also said to have “windmilled” down the aisle at a shop worker trying to stop them from leaving.

A fourth pal, who has so far not been named, was not charged as he acted as a “moderating influence”.

The three defendants, who wore suits in the dock, did not speak during the short pre-trial hearing.