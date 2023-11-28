'Generous and kind' dad murdered in Bootle stabbing

The family of Mr Hand said he "will never be forgotten" and released a tribute through Merseyside Police. The tribute reads: “Gerard was fun-loving and full of life. People who knew Gerard have fond memories and stories to tell. He was a larger-than-life character who loved to be around friends and family. Gerard was happy to share a word with anyone he met. “Gerard was generous and kind, he would open his door to others even during the more difficult times of his life. Gerard didn’t deserve his life to be taken from him in this way, and will never be forgotten by the family, friends and daughter he has been taken from."