'Generous and kind' dad murdered in Bootle stabbing
Forty-four-year-old Gerard Hand was fatally stabbed on Wednesday.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The family of a man who was murdered in Bootle have paid tribute to the "generous and kind" dad.
44-year-old Gerard Hand was fatally stabbed in Bootle on Wednesday morning (November 22). Emergency services were called to an address on Church Walk at around 7.45am and Mr Hand was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but he sadly died.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amanda McDonnell, 43, has been charged with his murder. A 42-year-old man from Bootle, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
A police cordon was put in place on Church Walk while crime scene investigators carried out forensic examinations. CCTV and house-to-house inquiries were also conducted in the area.
The family of Mr Hand said he "will never be forgotten" and released a tribute through Merseyside Police. The tribute reads: “Gerard was fun-loving and full of life. People who knew Gerard have fond memories and stories to tell. He was a larger-than-life character who loved to be around friends and family. Gerard was happy to share a word with anyone he met. “Gerard was generous and kind, he would open his door to others even during the more difficult times of his life. Gerard didn’t deserve his life to be taken from him in this way, and will never be forgotten by the family, friends and daughter he has been taken from."