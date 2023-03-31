Giant egg sculptures inspired by Ukrainian art unveiled at Liverpool ONE

The display features seven Pysanka Eggs and is inspired by Ukrainian traditions.

Giant eggs designed by schoolchildren and the Ukrainian community have been unveiled at Liverpool ONE as part of the city’s Easter celebrations in the run up to hosting Eurovision 2023.

The display features seven eggs, one for each borough of Liverpool City Region - Liverpool, Knowsley, Halton, St Helens, Sefton and Wirral - plus an additional egg to represent Ukraine.

Inspired by the Ukrainian and Eastern European tradition of egg painting, Pysanka Eggs is a partnership between Liverpool City Council and Liverpool ONE. The project is part of EuroLearn - the educational arm of the song contest in the city.

Artist MrASingh explained the meaning behind the project: “It’s pretty revolutionary in terms of what’s happening; hosting Eurovision on behalf of another country, at the same time having a sense of respect and hope which I think comes from this. A sense of respect for different communities, putting ourselves ourselves in their shoes. At the same time, trying to educate people about Pysanka eggs and the culture of Ukraine.”

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said: “You can expect between now right the way up to in the lead up to May, and obviously the 9 days of celebrations in May itself to to mark Eurovision. That’s all about different people coming together from different nations, different nationalities and I don’t think there’s qnywhere better than the centre of Liverpool city to provide that warm welcome.”

To find out more about the project - and for a sneek preview of the Pysanka Eggs - watch the video at top of this page.