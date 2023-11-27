Giant pig appears on top of Liverpool buildings as part of protest
The huge pig can be seen on Bold Street.
A giant pig has appeared on top of two Liverpool buildings, however, you can only see her through your mobile phone.
The virtual sow is part of a new Greenpeace campaign to 'expose companies and the government’s links to industrial meat' and can be seen using a new augmented reality (AR) app, SOW AR.
The AR animal was created by Naho Matsuda and a small collective called A Drift of Us and can be seen weighing down on buildings across the country.
The huge pig can be seen on Liverpool's Tesco store on Bold Street, chosen due to Tesco being the biggest seller of industrially produced meat and dairy in the UK, according to Greenpeace.
SOW can also be seen at animal feed supplier Cargill’s soya plant in Liverpool.
Describing the campaign, a spokesperson for the SOW project said: "Similar to the industrial meat industry, SOW is only visible if you choose to look…"