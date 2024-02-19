Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A vulnerable 14-year-old girl was steered into a park and sexually assaulted in a bush by a man who 'thought it was his lucky day'. John Townsend later admitted he was attracted by her hot pants and lipstick and said his judgement was clouded as he had been taking illicitly obtained Diazepam 'like smarties'.

Fortunately for the victim, who has autism, a woman passer-by was suspicious and challenged 54-year-old Townsend who 'puffed his chest out' and claimed they were 'just talking' but she alerted the police. He had initially attempted to sneak her into his room in a nearby hostel for sex but was prevented by the keen-eyed warden.

Liverpool Crown Court heard on Monday that he has no previous sexual convictions but had faced sexual allegations involving three girls but was not prosecuted. Jailing him for eight years Judge Ian Harris ruled that he was a dangerous offender and imposed an extended four year licence.

“It was persistent, cruel, determined and you exercised no control or filter over your lust,” he said, pointing out that at the time the defendant was the subject of a suspended prison sentence and community sentence. “You seized the opportunity to use a particularly vulnerable child as a sexual toy.”

He said that the defendant, who had initially tried to 'smuggle' the girl into his room, had expressed shame and disgust at his conduct. But he had tried to minimise his offending behaviour when interviewed by the probation service and they had concluded he had an attraction to young females.

Townsend, of Picton Road, Wavertree, Liverpool, had been convicted after a trial of four sex offences involving two of assault by penetration, sexual assault and causing her to engage in sexual activity.

Olivia Beesley, prosecuting, said that the offences occurred on July 23 last year in Wavertree Park, known locally as The Mystery. She had been approached by the defendant while trying to find her mum at nearby shops.

Townsend, who had asked if she was a virgin, invited her to his supported accommodation for a spliff and a coffee, knowing that she was only 14, but once inside the building the warden said he could not take her in and Townsend led her to the park with his hand on her bottom.

The woman passer-by and her companion thought it was suspicious and continued to watch them. Townsend led her into a bush where the sex assaults took place before the woman intervened, said Mr Beesley.

Paul Becker, defending, said, “Given the short time he was with her it would be difficult to conclude that he had targeted someone particularly vulnerable.” His mental health is poor and he suffers from anxiety and depression but has been using his time in custody constructively.