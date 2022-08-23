Rhys Jones was tragically killed after being mistaken for a member of a rival gang.

A nine-year-old girl has been shot dead in her Liverpool home on the 15th anniversary of the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Everton fan Rhys Jones.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed by a gunman who chased another man into her house and opened fire. She was hit in the chest and died after being rushed to Alder Hey Hospital.

Her tragic death came as Liverpool marked the anniversary of the murder of Rhys, who was killed whilst heading home after football practice.

Walking through the Fir Tree Pub car park, on the Croxteth Park estate, the young Everton fan was shot by a stranger on a bike, three times.

The nation was left in mourning after he was pronounced dead in hospital, wondering how an innocent young boy could be victim to such a disgusting crime.

It’s believed that around 12 people witnessed the shooting, however, no one would come forward due to the gang culture that led to the murder.

It was discovered that 16-year-old Sean Mercer, of the Croxteth Crew gang, fired the shots after he mistook Rhys for Wayne Brady, a member of the rival Norris Green Strand Gang.

Mercer and other gang members involved in the murder were convicted in 2008, with Mercer receiving a 22-year prison sentence.

Tributes to Rhys

Both Everton and Liverpool Football Club paid tribute to Rhys and over 2,500 people attended his funeral ceremony at Liverpool Cathedral.

The Rhys Jones Community Centre opened in 2013, offering community events and activities to the Croxteth community and providing a space for local children to play football.

Rhys’ death is still prominent across Liverpool, with locals paying tribute to him every year.

