Liverpool might feel a little less busy this week as the annual migration of herds of Scousers head south to Worthy Farm for Glastonbury Festival 2024.

Anyone who has ever been to the UK’s biggest festival will know you are never more than a few feet away from someone from Merseyside. Maybe it’s just the accent that makes us stand out, but it certainly feels like the ratio of Scousers to other folk is particularly high at Glastonbury.

The gates opened for this year’s festival at 9am on Wednesday, June 26, and swathes of Liverpudlians were among the thousands that flooded into the grounds.

With the likes of Dua Lipa and Coldplay headlining this year’s festival, and hundreds of other performances across the 900-acre site, the line-up is enviable for many music fan. The final performance on the Pyramid Stage, from SZA, is due to end at 11.15pm on Sunday, June 30.

Below are some of the best pictures from Glastonbury Festival 2024 so far….

1 . Glastonbury Festival 2024 A rainbow is seen in the water sprayed onto revellers as they dance at the Carhenge installation. | Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

2 . Glastonbury Festival 2024 Police officers watch a drone show. | Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

3 . Glastonbury Festival 2024 Fitness coach Joe Wicks performs a workout on stage. | Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images