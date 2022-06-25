Sir Paul McCartney is Glastonbury's oldest solo headliner in history. He's got the Saturday night headline slot at the festival.
This comes as he recently celebrated his 80th birthday. With that in mind, we've been on the streets of Liverpool to find out about your most memorable gigs.
‘The Rolling Stones at Anfield’
Bernard said: "The Rolling Stones at Anfield. Incredible sounds, stage performance, totally amazing."
‘Elton John’
Anne said: "Elton John came down to the arena and was on stage for about two hours. He really gave his all."
‘Meatloaf at The Liverpool Empire’
Lynne said: "1981, Meatloaf at The Liverpool Empire. He had such a powerful voice. At one point he didn't even use his microphone, didn't need to. I mean, he could have been an opera singer."