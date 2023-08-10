The countdown is on to the opening of the brand-new M&S Liverpool ONE store next week.

The new venue will replace the current store on Church Street, ending an almost 100 year tenure in the iconic Compton House building in the city centre. The new M&S will include a café, clothing and home departments as well as an improved foodhall and in-store bakery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Percy Pig will be on-hand to welcome shoppers to the new store as the team hands out 200 golden tickets to the first customers through the door. Every golden ticket holder is guaranteed a win – whether it’s a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies from the new M&S Bakery, and to mark the occasion one lucky customer will win a £200 voucher!

Located in Liverpool ONE, the store is led by Kirsty Williams along with a team of more than 320 M&S colleagues, who are all excited to open the new store and offer local customers the very best service.

Kirsty Williams, Store Manager at the new M&S Liverpool ONE store, said: “We can’t wait until 9am on Tuesday when we can finally welcome customers through our doors! It’s been a busy few weeks behind the scenes with the whole team working really hard to get everything ready for opening day and we’re really excited for everyone to see what the new store has to offer.”