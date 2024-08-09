Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Toffees have called Goodison Park home since 1892, but will move into their brand-new, state-of-the art stadium at Bramley Moore Dock next year.

Everton FC fans are gearing up for the club's final season at Goodison Park but those living and working near the stadium are concerned about how they will be impacted by the move.

But, it will be a wrench for long-time fans with a fond memories of Goodison, which has played host to greats like Dixie Dean, Neville Southall and Wayne Rooney. For those living in the terraced streets that famously surround the stadium, it will be an emotional farewell too - even for Liverpool FC supporters.

Michael Howarth, 66, has lived on Gwladys Steet - just yards from the stadium - for the last seven years with his partner, but supports the Blues' arch rivals. However, he says he enjoys the banter with his Evertonian mates - and is far from outnumbered on his street. "The other year when Liverpool got into the Champions League final - and this is Gwladys Street we're talking about - half the street had red and white flags,” he said.

Michael Howarth, 66, has lived in Gwlays Street, opposite the stadium, for the past seven years, but supports Liverpool. | William Lailey/SWNS

He continued: “It's sound living on this street, it's safe because it's camera-ed up to death. You never get any trouble in our street, it's only game days it gets busy. What we do is we go out and get out the way before the game, then come home once it's kicked off.

"I'm a Liverpudlian but I'm not bitter or twisted, I've nothing against the fans going the games to cheer their team the way I used to go the Liverpool games. You can hear them cheer when they score and I'm not joking, if you hear a rumble down the street, you can tell a few are leaving early so I can tell they're losing without checking the score.”

Despite being a Reds fan, Michael said he’ll miss the buzz from Everton’s stadium, adding that he hopes local businesses aren’t too badly affected by the move. “I just hope a lot of the fans that go the games will still drink in the pubs around here because they rely on that trade and I wouldn't want to see them go down the nick. I think a lot will, they've been drinking there for years and the new ground isn't that far away and there's not many pubs near the new place,” he said.

Everton fans are gearing up for the club's final season at Goodison Park as they move to Bramley Moore Dock. | William Lailey/SWNS

Some businesses in the area aren’t quite as hopeful as Michael though, with Anthony Davidson - manager of the Chepstow Castle pub on County Road - worried he’ll lose about half of his regular takings.

Also a Liverpool supporter, Anthony said: “I can take four or five grand on a match day, that's 19 home games a season plus cup games. I'm going to lose out. It's chock-a-block on a game day and they are great people, they are so respectful. They come and have a drink and if it's chocka inside, they'll stand outside and let people in. It's a great atmosphere, there's no trouble, that's the best thing about it.

“I have a gang that come in here from 12 on a match day, go the game, come back after and stay here til close, we have a great craic. I'm a red but we have great banter, they all know I'm a red and when they're all in, I'll come down with my Jurgen Klopp cup and we have a good laugh, it's great. I can see why the club need to move and I get it, but I will miss it.”

Located about half a mile from Goodison Park, Anthony said he thinks he’ll keep a few of his regulars but said: “We have a lot of older ones too who might not want to be walking half an hour."

Emil Rahaeanu, owner of Emil's Kitchen, on County Road which has been open for around a year and half. | William Lailey/SWNS

Emil Rahaeanu, owner of Emil's Kitchen, also on County Road, said people from ‘all over the world’ have visited his restaurant but he is filled with uncertainty about the future of his business and those closer to Goodison. “I think the businesses on the streets around the stadium will die slowly. I'm not sure if my business will close down but my sales will 100% be affected,” the 35-year-old said.

He continued: "I even feel a difference when it's a match day and when it's not. When they play away, the buses pick the fans up from the front of my shop. So when I open up and they are leaving early, they come to grab sandwiches and other things from the shops because it's so easy for them. Other businesses are worried because they don't know what's going to happen after. We also don't know what's going to be built and what will happen to the old stadium.”