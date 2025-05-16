WATCH: They first attended Everton’s Goodison Park 70 years ago and it’s etched on the memories of identical twins Pamela Knowles and Pauline Jones

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We started going when we were 14 or 15 and we jumped at the chance!” says Pauline. “It was quite exciting and a beautiful day that first day we went. The sun was out, the green pitch and the buzz from the crowd. And when the team came out, well, a roar came out like nothing I’d ever heard before. It was uplifting.”

As the Everton men’s team play their final game at the stadium on May 18, ahead of the ground’s transformation into the home of women’s football for the club, the 86-year-olds talked about the core memories made at their beloved Goodison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off camera, they admit they are unusual and not just as twins but as girls - it was rare to see young female fans but rather men and boys in those days.

Identical twins Pam Knowles and Pauline Jones first attended Everton's Goodison Park seventy years ago | Nicola Adam/NationalWorld

But that first trip remains magical to them. Invited by their Uncle Harry - who was not their real uncle but their dad’s boss, a family friend and Everton shareholder - they got to sit in in the shareholder’s stand.

Like many fans, they rented cushions to help with the rock hard seats. “If they weren’t happy about the match they would just thrown them on the floor as they were leaving!” says Pauline.

They also drove there in a car which was quite something for two of five children from a working class Liverpool family. Over the years the family lived in both Litherland and Crosby. Now the twins are based in Aughton, Lancashire, where they live in adjacent apartment buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The audience was quite large and it was 60,000, it was normal, wasn't it?”

Pam corrects her: “ 68,000!”

Goodison Park, the home ground of Everton F.C. in Liverpool, 13th July 1966. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The twins list off their favourite players, fondly remembering goalkeeper Albert Dunlop, Alex Young, brothers Bobby Harris and Jimmy Harris and their particular favourite Dave Hickson. “He was blond, wasn’t he?” says Pauline with a cheeky smile. “He was just a nice lad.”

They remember how different life was for footballers back then. “There was no side to them then because there wasn't all the glory that there is now,” says Pauline.

“They only got £20 a week,” adds Pam. They also remembered the rock hard pitch or muddy swamp it sometimes became.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just walking to the ground was exciting because people seemed to be coming from everywhere.” says Pam.

“And the season tickets were half a crown, two and six for men, two shillings for the ladies,” adds Pam.

“Oh, and the toffee lady, “ exclaims Pam. “Oh, of course, you mustn't forget the Everton toffee lady. She used to go around with a basket of toffees throwing them to the people near us at the front. She had a blue bonnet with a big white brim on it.”

Goodison Park | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“She was something else, wasn't she,” agreed Pauline, smiling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goodison Park | SNS Group

They chat about some memorable away games with Everton too. “I remember one time we went to Manchester and the game was called off just before we got there,” says Pam. “So we turned around and when we came back into Liverpool the driver asked if anybody wanted to go and watch the Liverpool match. So a number of people got up to watch. In those days, you know, you were a Liverpool person and you watched both teams, really.”

This extended to the twins’ family - a mix of Liverpool and Everton fans, they explain. “Being one of five children we had plenty of discussions on a Saturday night. It was a thing to do, wasn't it?”

After the final game at Goodison on Sunday May 18, the team will move across to the new Everton stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.