News bulletin: Late night levy will continue, Children’s Mental Health Week, WSL Merseyside berby at Goodison Park.

🔵🔴 Everton’s Women’s Super League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday 26 March will now take place at Goodison Park. It will be the first time a WSL fixture between the two sides has been hosted at the stadium.

The Blues are aiming to do the league double over their Merseyside rivals after producing a dominant 3-0 victory in the reverse meeting in September. Megan Finnigan, Jess Park and Hanna Bennison all found the net that day as the Blues were roared on by a sold-out away end at Anfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

🌃 Liverpool councillors have voted to retain the tax placed on its late night economy. The fee is paid by holders of premises licences or club premises certificates, serving drinks from midnight until 6am. It's raised around £1.5m in the last five years.