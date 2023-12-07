Government signs Hillsborough Charter - LiverpoolWorld Headlines

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Government has signed a Hillsborough Charter, promising the family injustices suffered by those involved in the 1989 disaster will never be repeated, but has stopped short of introducing the Hillsborough Law called for by campaigners. The Government also said it will consult on expanding the provision of legal aid for inquests following public disasters.

Wirral Council is moving ahead with new 20mph limits on nearly 1,000 roads. The new speed limits were given approval by a significant majority of councillors at a local authority environment and transport committee meeting on Wednesday. The rollout is part of a wider strategy aimed to get the number of people killed and seriously injured on Wirral's roads down to zero.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement