Government signs Hillsborough Charter - LiverpoolWorld Headlines
Government signs Hillsborough Charter, 20mph roads in Wirral, English National Opera
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Government has signed a Hillsborough Charter, promising the family injustices suffered by those involved in the 1989 disaster will never be repeated, but has stopped short of introducing the Hillsborough Law called for by campaigners. The Government also said it will consult on expanding the provision of legal aid for inquests following public disasters.
Wirral Council is moving ahead with new 20mph limits on nearly 1,000 roads. The new speed limits were given approval by a significant majority of councillors at a local authority environment and transport committee meeting on Wednesday. The rollout is part of a wider strategy aimed to get the number of people killed and seriously injured on Wirral's roads down to zero.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liverpool has missed out on becoming the new home for the English National Opera as it's been announced the organisation will work with Greater Manchester to develop a new home for the opera company. In a statement, Mayor of Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram said "Cities should not be pitted against each other to fight for much-needed arts investment."