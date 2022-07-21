Oak Vale Medical Centre at The Fiveways Centre.
The study also reveals the best-rated surgeries in Liverpool.
The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHSEngland, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.
Of those who responded, 72% said they had a good overall experience, down from 83% last year and 82% the year before.
Most Popular
A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”
The survey contacted 2.5 million people between January 10 and April 11 this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.
Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Liverpool, according to the survey.
Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good.
- At Rutherford Medical Centre in Mossley Hill, 96% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.
- At Oak Vale Medical Centre in Childwall, 93% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.
- At Greenbank Road Surgery in Liverpool, 93% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.
- At Fulwood Green Medical Centre in Jericho Lane, 89% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.
- At Townsend Medical Centre in Anfield, 89% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.
- At Great Homer Street Medical Centre in Mere Lane, 88% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.
- At Moss Way Surgery in Croxteth, 88% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.
- At Calvary Health Centre in Knotty Ash, 88% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.
- At Penny Lane Surgery in Penny Lane, 87% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.
- At Greenbank Drive Surgery in Sefton Park, 86% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.
- At Walton Medical Centre on Rice Lane, 86% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.