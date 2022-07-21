Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably in the past year across England, results of an official NHS survey show.

Oak Vale Medical Centre at The Fiveways Centre.

The study also reveals the best-rated surgeries in Liverpool.

The latest GP Patient Survey , produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHSEngland, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72% said they had a good overall experience, down from 83% last year and 82% the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between January 10 and April 11 this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Liverpool, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good.