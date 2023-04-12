Register
Grand National 2023: which grey horses are running and what are their odds? Full list

The Grand National is one of the biggest horse racing events across the UK and the world - could a rare grey horse be amongst this year’s winners?

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:44 BST

The Grand National has a long and storied history dating back to 1839, but few grab the attention of the race like a grey horse. Since it started almost 200 years ago, The Grand National has seen just three grey horse winners, with the last being Neptune Collonges (2012).

The rarity of winners is mostly due to their small population in comparison to the rest of the entries. Still, every year we see a small number of grey horses aiming for the race title among the 40 runners.

With The Grand National expected to be watched by over 600 million people globally, many will be hoping a lucky grey horse could take this year’s top spot. However, this year, there will be just four grey horses in contention for the 2023 Grand National title.

Grand National 2023: Grey horses and their odds 

  • Gaillard Du Mesnil 12/1

  • Vanillier 20/1

  • Coko Beach 25/1
  • Eva’s Oskar 50/1

Grand National grey horses: Previous winners 

  • The Lamb - 1868, 1871
  • Nicolaus Silver - 1961
  • Neptune Collonges - 2012
Eventual winner Noble Yeats ridden by jockey Sam Waley-Cohen (3R), rides away from The Chair in the Grand National Steeple Chase in April 2022Eventual winner Noble Yeats ridden by jockey Sam Waley-Cohen (3R), rides away from The Chair in the Grand National Steeple Chase in April 2022
Eventual winner Noble Yeats ridden by jockey Sam Waley-Cohen (3R), rides away from The Chair in the Grand National Steeple Chase in April 2022

When is the Grand National 2023: 

The 2023 Grand National is set to take place on Saturday April 15. The start time for the race is 5.15pm.

