The Grand National is one of the biggest horse racing events across the UK and the world - could a rare grey horse be amongst this year’s winners?

The Grand National has a long and storied history dating back to 1839, but few grab the attention of the race like a grey horse. Since it started almost 200 years ago, The Grand National has seen just three grey horse winners, with the last being Neptune Collonges (2012).

The rarity of winners is mostly due to their small population in comparison to the rest of the entries. Still, every year we see a small number of grey horses aiming for the race title among the 40 runners.

With The Grand National expected to be watched by over 600 million people globally, many will be hoping a lucky grey horse could take this year’s top spot. However, this year, there will be just four grey horses in contention for the 2023 Grand National title.

Grand National 2023: Grey horses and their odds

Gaillard Du Mesnil 12/1

Vanillier 20/1

Coko Beach 25/1

Eva’s Oskar 50/1

Grand National grey horses: Previous winners

The Lamb - 1868, 1871

Nicolaus Silver - 1961

Neptune Collonges - 2012

Eventual winner Noble Yeats ridden by jockey Sam Waley-Cohen (3R), rides away from The Chair in the Grand National Steeple Chase in April 2022

When is the Grand National 2023: