All eyes will be on Aintree this weekend as the 2023 Grand National takes place.

The Grand National is a highlight on the sporting calendar for many all over the world, with more than 500 million viewers set to watch the historic race at Aintree this weekend. The race has become a British sporting institution after first debuting in 1839.

Last year, the 50-1 outsider Noble Yeats won the famous meeting as amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen claimed a fairytale goodbye in his final ride. This year’s favourite is Corach Rambler, coming in at 6-1. Rachael Blackmore, who made history in 2021 when she became the first woman to ride the winner of the Grand National, will ride Ain’t That A Shame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For some, part of the fun is getting involved in a sweepstake with up to 40 friends, family and colleagues. Below is a full guide of how to organise a sweepstake for the 2023 Grand National.

Eventual winner Noble Yeats ridden by jockey Sam Waley-Cohen take the water-jump during the Grand National Steeple Chase in April 2022

How to organise a Grand National sweepstake

Advertisement

Advertisement

Round up a number of friends, family and colleagues to take part. If you can’t find 40, it just means everyone will have to take more than one horse, which ultimately means more money for the winner. Print out a sweepstake kit available on the Grand National Website , fill in the names of the runners and cut them out. Fold them up individually and place them in a hat or other container. Set a price for your sweepstake - the most common charge is £1 for every horse drawn giving you a prize pot of £40. Draw the horses - Go round your competitors and ask them to draw a name out of the hat, then make sure to write their name down next to that horse on your record sheet, so you know who has which horse. Sit back and enjoy the 2023 Grand National.

When is the Grand National 2023: