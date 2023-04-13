The Royal Family famously have a love of horse racing, so expect some members of the family to be enjoying the 2023 Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

Over the years, members of the Royal Family have frequently been spotted enjoying the action at Aintree. In 2022, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were in attendance along with Zara Tindell.

Accomplished equestrian Zara Tindall is regularly spotted in the horse racing stands with her husband Mike Tindall. The daughter of Princess Anne is a well known horse lover and represented Team GB in the London 2012 Olympics in Equestrianism.

Princess Anne, who also famously had an equestrian career, was present at Aintree in 2014 to watch the spectacle first-hand. Like her daughter, Princess Anne also represented Team GB in the 1976 Olympics.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was also known to have a love for horses and was a huge fan of horse racing. Throughout her reign as monarch the Queen was a regular attendee at the event. It remains to be seen which members of the Royal Family will be at this year’s Grand National ahead of the coronation of King Charles on May 6.

The Grand National has a long and storied history dating back to 1839 when the first race took place. The event has become a British sporting institution and is expected to be watched by over 600 million people worldwide.

When is the Grand National 2023: